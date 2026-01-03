The UCF football team had a frustrating 2025 campaign, and the team is losing a key player to the transfer portal. Quarterback Cam Fancher is expected to enter the portal during this window, per On3.

“Fancher won the UCF starting QB job out of training camp. Former FAU and Marshall transfer,” Pete Nakos reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Under head coach Scott Frost, UCF won five overall games in 2025. That included two Big 12 Conference games. The Knights went 5-7 overall and missed a bowl game.

This is Frost's second tenure with the team. He coached previously at UCF from 2016-2017, and won a Peach Bowl. Frost replaced Gus Malzahn, who left UCF after the 2024 season.

Fancher posted 333 passing yards, after playing in just three games during the 2025 season. His best performance was during a loss to Cincinnati, where he threw for 222 passing yards.

Cam Fancher will bring experience to a NCAA football team

Article Continues Below

Fancher has played in a lot of games. He spent three seasons at Marshall, before heading to Florida Atlantic for the 2024 campaign. He then spent the past season with Central Florida.

The quarterback has 5,627 passing yards in his college career, with a 60 percent completion percentage. He has 27 touchdown passes, with 23 interceptions. His best season came in 2023 with Marshall. That season he had 2,162 passing yards.

Fancher is now one of thousands of players entering the transfer portal and looking for a new home. The portal window opened on January 2, with the College Football Playoff still going on. Several college football analysts and coaches are asking for changes to the calendar, so players can't transfer before the season finally ends.

Time will tell where Fancher ends up. There are several programs looking for help at quarterback this offseason.