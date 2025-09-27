For perhaps the first time in his career, Nick Saban is rooting for Nico Iamaleava to succeed. The former Alabama coach admitted that he did not like Iamaleava when he was at Tennessee, but is rooting for the UCLA quarterback in the Bruins' Week 5 matchup with Northwestern.

Iamaleava and UCLA have been one of the most disappointing teams through the first month of the 2025 college football season, having started 0-3. However, Saban believes that Iamaleava and the Bruins are about to turn a corner.

In a comedic “heart-to-heart,” the ESPN analyst admitted to Iamaleava that he “loves” him at UCLA.

“I'm gonna have a heart-to-heart with Nico right here,” Saban said on ESPN's College GameDay. “I've never rooted for you the whole time you were at Tennessee. But I love your a** right now.”

Saban's message was part of his prediction that the redshirt sophomore would lead UCLA to an upset of Northwestern. Should that come true, it would give Iamaleava his first win as a Bruin.

Despite Saban's faith in it, UCLA is entirely against the odds. Not only are the Bruins entering the matchup with a pitiful 0-3 record, but Week 5 will be their first game since firing head coach DeShaun Foster.

Since firing Foster, UCLA anointed assistant head coach Tim Skipper as its interim coach for the rest of the season. Skipper has never previously been a head coach in his 24-year coaching career.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA seek first win of 2025 college football season

Although most expected Iamaleava and UCLA to endure a transitional phase, few projected the Bruins to get off to the start that they have. After getting blown out by Utah in Week 1, they were favored to win their last two games, both against Mountain West foes.

Coming out of its first bye week, UCLA now hits the road for the second time in 2025. However, the Bruins find themselves in a very winnable matchup against a Northwestern team also struggling early on.

Through three games, the Wildcats' only win has come against FCS program Western Illinois. They have otherwise suffered two blowout losses to Tulane and No. 4 Oregon.

Northwestern is also coming off a bye, while UCLA has to travel across the country to Evanston for the game. The situation and unknowns surrounding the Bruins make it unsurprising that they enter the game as seven-point underdogs, even with the Wildcats' struggles.