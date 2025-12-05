The Georgia Tech football program gave head coach Brent Key a five-year contract extension that earned him a significant bump in pay. The Yellow Jackets finished with a 9-3 record this year and a 6-2 mark in ACC play, falling just short of a trip to the ACC title game.

However, the Florida Gators recently hired Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner to join Jon Sumrall's new staff in Gainesville. Georgia Tech also flipped Kealan Jones, a safety in the Class of 2026, after he initially committed to Georgia, so things are trending for the Yellow Jackets despite losing their OC.

On Friday, Georgia Tech landed a quarterback in the Class of 2026, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals/On3.

‘BREAKING: Class of 2026 QB Cole Bergeron has Committed to Georgia Tech, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’4 220 QB from Lafayette, LA was previously Committed to Virginia Tech.'

Rivals has Bergeron ranked as a three-star recruit, and he is from Louisiana. He had offers from Indiana, Minnesota, Colorado and UCLA, but he decided not to play for James Franklin at Virginia Tech and is now coming to Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets have had Haynes King at QB for the past three years, but his eligibility is set to be finished after he spent three years previously at Texas A&M.

So, Bergeron is a solid commitment for the program and for head coach Brent Key as he tries to continue to win games going forward. Right now, Georgia Tech is waiting to see which bowl game it will play in while also working the recruiting trail.