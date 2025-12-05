With rumors surrounding the Penn State football team and who will be its next head coach, it seems as if the search has ended with the program's top target. As the latest reporting had the Penn State football team looking at Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, it looks as if both sides will form a new relationship.

According to college football insider Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the Nittany Lions are “working to finalize a deal” for Campbell to be the new head coach.

“Penn State is targeting Iowa State‘s Matt Campbell to become the program’s next head coach, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, Chris Low, and Brett McMurphy. Campbell has emerged as the Nittany Lions’ top target, and the two are working to finalize a deal,” On3 Sports wrote.

There had been some push from school donors for interim head coach Terry Smith to be promoted, but the program had other plans.

Penn State football had been in communication with Matt Campbell

Despite some in the sports world advocating for Smith to be promoted within the Penn State football team, the school would have Campbell as its top choice, who has been coaching the Hawkeyes since 2016. Though the Nittany Lions had other options, both the school and Campbell “have been in communication” on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The Penn State coaching search is shifting its focus to Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, sources tell On3’s Pete Nakos, Chris Low and Brett McMurphy,” Nakos wrote. “The search has had multiple twists in recent days, with BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm opting to stay at their respective schools.”

“Sources have indicated that the two parties have been in communication repeatedly over the last 24 hours. Campbell is 72–55 overall in 11 seasons in Ames, including an 8-4 mark in 2025,” Nakos continued.

At any rate, the program has officially moved on after firing long-time head coach James Franklin, who was let go after starting this past season 3-3, even though the team reached the national title game the year prior. With Campbell now, he's tasked to improve the Nittany Lions after a 6-6 record.