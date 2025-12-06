With a new leadership duo of Paul Toboni and Blake Butera, the Washington Nationals hope they've found a pair of men to lead them to glory for at least the next decade. Toboni, the new president of baseball operations/general manager, is sure to be aggressive in pursuing his vision for the future of the franchise. One way to pursue that agenda? Trading pieces of the current major league roster. ESPN's Buster Olney reported via X, formerly Twitter, that Washington could deal ace MacKenzie Gore in the near future.

“Execs report a ton of trade talk going on right now, with some front office types saying teams are more open, more willing than in recent years to discuss a range of players,” Olney posted Friday evening. “There is a perception in a couple of front offices that the Nats' Mackenzie Gore will definitely be among those moved in the days ahead.”

Toboni, fresh off a stint as a member of the Boston Red Sox, hired Butera last month to be the Nationals' new manager. At 33 years old, Butera is now the youngest manager in Major League Baseball. If Toboni does elect to trade Gore, what kind of package can he receive that will help Washington's rebuild not only right now, but in the future as well?

Nationals look to complete rebuild under new leadership

Article Continues Below

In a Gore deal, Toboni could be facing his first major decision as the lead baseball decision maker for the Nationals. The 26-year-old is certainly good enough to stay with Washington through the rest of their rebuild. At some point, they'll need a couple of veterans in their rotation. Why shouldn't Gore be a part of that?

However, the package that the Nationals would receive for Gore could be a pretty big one. For a team look to add more talent to an ongoing rebuild, Toboni could work with any number of potential partners to get the best return. The question right now isn't if Gore gets traded? Rather, it's a question of when he'll be dealt. However it long it takes, hopefully Toboni gets a return ready to help Butera on the major league roster.