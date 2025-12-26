The 2025 UNLV football season was a great one. New head coach Dan Mullen came to Las Vegas and, in his first season, won 10 games and made the Mountain West Championship game. A massive key behind the Rebels' success was how well this offense played under Mullen. They had the skill and talent to play fast and run a spread-style offense. The key was Anthony Colandrea under center.

Colandrea fit like a glove in the offense that Mullen installed with the Rebels, but now he is leaving. ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel was the first to report that Colandrea was entering the transfer portal. The move comes after Colandrea initially said he was happy at UNLV and focused mainly on his future rather than money. Now, that has changed.

It is worth noting that Colandrea initially said, “I'm not making my decision based on money. I'm making my decision based on my future. My future is good here with Coach Dennis and Coach Mullen.”

The fact that Colandrea reversed his initial stance on transferring most likely means that, through back-channel negotiations, he has an offer outside the transfer portal that is too good to pass up.

The former Virginia quarterback is a Florida native and has good physical tools, sitting at 6-foot and 205 pounds. He won the Mountain West Player of the Year thanks to his passing for 3,459 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 65.9% completion percentage. He also ran for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns on 127 carries.

His season at UNLV allowed him to grow and develop after an inconsistent start to his career at Virginia. He also beat out Alex Orji for the job in Las Vegas. He started 18 games over two seasons with the Cavaliers before deciding to move on after he was benched for the season finale in 2024. Over his career, he has accounted for 8,693 total yards, 61 total touchdowns, and 36 turnovers.

Colandrea's transfer portal decision also came after the Rebels were shocked by Ohio, 17-10, in the Frisco Bowl. He will instantly be one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the portal, and that should have multiple teams interested in what he can do.