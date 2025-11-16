On Saturday, the USC football program picked up a big win over the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 26-21 in front of their home fans. The win pushed the Trojans' record on the 2025 college football season to 8-2 and kept their outside hopes at the college football playoff this year alive ahead of next week's game vs Oregon.

After the game, head coach Lincoln Riley had a big response on how the win was emblematic of the culture he has helped create at USC.

Riley went on to elaborate on just how impressed he was with the mental toughness his team showed in the win.

Up next for USC is a tough road game against Oregon next week at 3:30 PM ET.