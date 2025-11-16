Georgia has already shored up its future backfield with 2027 running back Noah Parker, a Macon County standout who chose the Bulldogs over heavy SEC interest from Alabama and Tennessee.

Parker, now one of Georgia’s early 2027 building blocks, gave his pledge while visiting Athens for the Texas game, telling On3/Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he was “turning dreams into reality” as he joined the next wave of Kirby Smart recruits.

Now the Bulldogs have followed that up with a potential face-of-the-program quarterback in the 2028 class. As recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett posted on X for Rivals, Jayden Wade, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2028 cycle, has committed to Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback from Los Angeles picked the Bulldogs over Texas and Ohio State, turning down two of the country’s biggest brands to head east to Athens.

Winning a national battle like Wade’s, on the heels of securing Parker, underlines how Smart is attacking the future on multiple timelines. Georgia is still piecing together its 2026 class, has 2027 priorities like Parker locked in, and now already has its 2028 quarterback centerpiece in place.

Beating out Texas and Ohio State for a West Coast passer also reinforces Georgia’s national footprint in recruiting, not just its SEC backyard. Wade projects as the kind of long, modern quarterback who can grow into a downfield distributor in an offense that continues to evolve around physical line play and a deep skill rotation.

The on-field product is matching that recruiting pitch. Georgia’s 35-10 demolition of Texas pushed the Bulldogs to 9-1 and 7-1 in SEC play, with Smart praising how “down and dirty” his team got in a game that turned into a fourth-quarter avalanche.

Per ESPN, he likened the group to Navy SEALs willing to drag opponents “to the water” and see who taps out first, as Georgia stacked 21 unanswered points in the final period.

With regular-season games still to come against Charlotte and Georgia Tech, Smart is balancing a live College Football Playoff chase with long-range roster building. Landing Wade, after already securing Parker, gives Georgia a clear offensive core for the late-2020s while the current roster tries to finish this season in championship contention.