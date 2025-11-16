Maryland is sticking with head football coach Mike Locksley in 2026.

Despite the Terrapins' 4-6 record in 2025, Maryland is committing to Locksley for the upcoming season and potentially beyond. The school will also “significantly increase financial support to the program,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

The announcement comes amid Maryland's six-game losing streak, which followed a 4-0 start. The Terrapins kicked off Big Ten play with a 27-10 upset of Wisconsin, but they have not been able to secure a second conference win since.

Despite the losses, Maryland has given its fans a lot to look forward to. True freshman quarterback Malik Washington has been much better than advertised, posting 2,294 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 games. Had he not shared a conference with Bryce Underwood and Julian Sayin, Washington would be in the running for Freshman of the Year.

Locksley had been rumored to be on the hot seat as Maryland's 2025 campaign slipped away, but he has done enough to warrant another year. The school believes that, with the additional financial support, he can take the program to another level.

Maryland AD gives Mike Locksley his support

Amid the school's decision, Locksley received a few words of support from Maryland athletic director Jim Smith in a formal statement.

“Coach Locksley bleeds Maryland, has deep and unmatched ties to the DMV, and he has led this program to success unprecedented in our 133-year football history — including three consecutive bowl victories — with three straight winning seasons from 2021-23,” Smith's statement read. “Those accomplishments demonstrate what this program is capable of when aligned and supported.

“But in the two short years since that run, the entire environment of college athletics has transformed. To continue building on this foundation, Coach Locksley needs — and deserves — the full support of our department, our university, and all of Terp Nation. We are fully committed to giving him and our student-athletes the resources and investments necessary to succeed. I have worked closely with Coach Locksley to rapidly strengthen our NIL support for 2026 and beyond, with a clear and focused effort on roster retention, recruiting, and being highly competitive in the college football transfer portal.”

Locksley, 55, has been with the team since 2019, when he was hired to replace disgraced former coach D.J. Durkin. He was previously Maryland's offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2015, and previously the Terrapins' running backs coach from 1997 to 2002. He ended his second stint with the team as interim head coach after the program fired Randy Edsall.

After getting passed over for Maryland's vacant head football coaching position in 2015, Locksley gained national recognition for his work as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator with Alabama. He won the 2018 Broyles Award with the Tide, given to the top assistant coach in college football.