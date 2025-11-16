The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new franchise sack leader. During their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, Josh Hines-Allen broke the Jaguars' team record by getting to Justin Herbert in the second quarter.

Hines-Allen entered Week 11 with 55 career sacks, tied with Tony Brackens for the most in Jaguars history. He bull-rushed left tackle Trevor Penning on a 3rd-and-10 play in the red zone to wrap up Herbert and officially become Jacksonville's all-time sack leader.

The new franchise leader in career sacks: Josh Hines-Allen 👏 56 and counting 💥pic.twitter.com/hGelTueMwj — Jaguars Nation (@JaguarsNationCP) November 16, 2025

The 2025 season has been a down year for Hines-Allen, who is on track for his lowest season sack total since 2020, his second year in the league. He entered the year needing just 2.5 sacks to tie Brackens' record and three to break it, and finally moved the needle in Week 11.

Hines-Allen broke the record in his seventh season with the Jaguars. Since Jacksonville selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Kentucky alum has recorded seven or more sacks in five of his seven years with the team, including a monstrous 17.5-sack campaign in 2023.

While the sack marked a career milestone for Hines-Allen, it only added to the Chargers' season-long Achilles heel. Los Angeles entered Week 11 allowing 34 sacks, the fifth-most in the league. Herbert's 33 sacks are the third-most in the NFL, with only Cam Ward and Drake Maye tasting the turf more than he has through 10 games.

Some of the Chargers' sack issues can be chalked up to injuries, but the offensive line has received a lot of criticism for its subpar play. The unit went viral in Week 8, when fans noticed that all five starters were ranked in the bottom five of their respective positions during the Thursday Night Football introductions.