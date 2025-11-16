The Texas A&M football team has a lot to be excited about right now. Not only do the Aggies have an undefeated record, but the school also just grabbed one of the top high school football recruits in the country. Texas A&M football got the commitment Sunday of Class of 2027 recruit JayQuan Snell, per Rivals.

Snell is a safety who is also a Top 30 recruit in the 2027 football class, per Rivals' recruiting services. The safety chose the Aggies over some other powerful programs, including Texas and Ohio State. Snell is a 6-foot-3, 200 pound defensive back from Texas.

The defensive player also had interest and offers from LSU and SMU. Snell committed to a Texas A&M program that just won its 10th game of the season on Saturday, storming back to defeat lowly South Carolina.

News also broke Saturday that Texas A&M is finalizing a contract extension with head coach Mike Elko. Elko had been named a candidate for some other coaching vacancies, including at Penn State.

Texas A&M is closing in on the SEC championship

The Aggies are in sole possession of first place in the SEC standings. Texas A&M is also the only team in that conference with an undefeated overall record.

Texas A&M has not seen a start like this for more than 30 years. Elko is in just his second season at the school. He joined the program before the 2024 campaign, after leading Duke for a few years in the ACC.

Elko is pleased with his team's progress, but wants more. Texas A&M is two victories away from finishing the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 record. The Aggies must still play Samford and Texas before closing out the regular season.

“From a CEO perspective, obviously I believe this is what this program is capable of,” Elko said after defeating Missouri in November, per ESPN. “I think that's why we're here. We're here because we believe the ceiling of this program is really high. It's why we took the job. It's why we came here as a family. … This is kind of what everyone has been talking about with this program for a long time. So for nine games we've lived up to it, and we've got to go finish.”

Elko replaced Jimbo Fisher, who was fired in 2023.