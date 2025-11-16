Ohio State continues to dominate both on the field and on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been on a recruiting tear lately, recently securing four-star safety Eli Johnson over Texas and Michigan to bolster their future roster.

Their latest commitment further solidifies their status as a recruiting powerhouse heading into the 2026 cycle.

Four-star EDGE Dre Quinn has committed to Ohio State, as per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound pass rusher from Buford High School in Georgia chose the Buckeyes after previously committing to Clemson back in June.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Dre Quinn has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals The 6’4 230 EDGE from Buford, GA was previously Committed to Clemson “I’m Home! B.I.A🌰”https://t.co/LAS82jOg9f pic.twitter.com/q2aGrVkEHP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Quinn is ranked as the No. 391 overall prospect and the No. 36 EDGE rusher in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite. His senior season production speaks volumes, as he racked up 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, and a blocked field goal.

Article Continues Below

The commitment fills a critical need for Ohio State's defensive recruiting class. Quinn becomes just the second defensive end in the 2026 cycle, joining four-star Khary Wilder. This marks another major recruiting victory for the program, which recently flipped four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin from Colorado to strengthen its defensive front.

Quinn brings impressive traits to Columbus that should translate well to the college level. His quick burst off the edge, combined with his ability to chase down plays from the backside, fits perfectly into Ohio State's attacking defensive scheme. While he has experience at multiple positions, including some snaps at receiver, Quinn projects as a pure edge rusher moving forward.

The Buford standout had plenty of options before choosing the Buckeyes. Texas remained heavily involved throughout his recruitment, while Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and Miami also stayed in the mix after his decommitment from Clemson. His October visit to Ohio State proved pivotal in swaying his decision.

Quinn's flip comes at the perfect time for the Buckeyes, who are riding high after dismantling UCLA 48-10 to move to 10-0. With the team ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State is proving that sustained excellence breeds even more success in recruiting.