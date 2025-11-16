The South Carolina football team blew a huge halftime lead to drop yet another game. South Carolina lost to Texas A&M, 31-30, on Saturday. The Gamecocks had a 30-3 halftime lead, but got shut out in the second half while the Aggies stormed back.

The loss was another blow to South Carolina coach Shane Beamer's tenure. Beamer is under fire from fans after struggling through the 2025 season. The South Carolina coach defended his team following the game, especially comments he had made during the game.

Beamer had said he wasn't surprised his team was leading at halftime.

“I know the rest of the country was surprised with what was going on in the first half. We weren’t,” Beamer said postgame and reported by On3. “If you’ve been watching us play all season, we had great confidence coming into this game. We fully expected to be in this game, fully expected it to be a four-quarter game and certainly, we got off to a great start. We had great confidence.

“I get it. Our record is what it is, but our guys also understood we won this game by 24 points last year. We had great confidence coming into this game for a lot of reasons, because there’s a lot of players that played out there today that were in that game last season.”

South Carolina fell to 3-7 on the season following the loss to the Aggies. The Gamecocks are now guaranteed of a losing season, and will miss a bowl game. The squad has now lost five games in a row.

“Our whole mentality today was coming in here and dominating. When you’re dominating, you don’t look at the scoreboard when you’re trying to dominate something,” Beamer added. “You just keep going and that’s what we talked about. In the second half, just really disappointed with the way that we performed, coaches and players. … This one hurts to say the least. I know our guys will respond and we’ll come right back to Columbia. Got two home games left to finish this thing out.”

South Carolina football has games remaining this year against Coastal Carolina and Clemson.