The Oregon Ducks advanced to an impressive 9-1 record after securing a 42-13 Week 12 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans are 8-2 on the season after earning a big 26-21 Week 12 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. With both teams playing well and prepping to face off against each other, it appears “College GameDay” has its eyes set on Eugene, Oregon, in Week 13.

“College GameDay” announced that it is heading to the Pacific Northwest for the USC-Oregon game. Both teams are projected to be ranked within the top 15 of the AP Top 25 Poll, making it a premier game in the college football world.

We're heading back to Eugene as Oregon hosts USC in a Big Ten rivalry clash‼️ pic.twitter.com/mChiQScCpo — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Winning is of the utmost importance for both programs. Oregon has just one loss on its record, as the Ducks suffered a 30-20 Week 7 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. A victory over USC keeps this team well in the mix of the College Football Playoff, while also pressuring Ohio State and Indiana for the Big Ten Championship.

As for the Trojans, the program already has two losses on its record. A third loss would be detrimental for USC, as that could essentially eliminate them from the College Football Playoff. However, a big win over Oregon would likely catapult the Trojans up the rankings, improving the team's chances of reaching the postseason.

Everything is on the line in this matchup, and that's likely why ESPN chose this game for its “College GameDay” location in Week 13. This will be the third time this season that Oregon will be featured on the popular pregame show, and the second time it will be broadcast in Eugene, OR.