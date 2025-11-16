Florida State head coach Mike Norvell offered a powerful guarantee about Seminoles freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard after the young defender made his first appearance in a game since surviving a shooting earlier this season. Norvell said he has absolutely no doubt that Pritchard will accomplish everything he puts his mind to. He also praised the Florida State freshman for the determination that has carried him through months of recovery.

Pritchard was shot in the head in early September while visiting family. Investigators later called it a case of mistaken identity. The shooting occurred shortly after Florida State defeated Alabama. Pritchard survived a life-threatening injury and spent 39 days in the hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville. He completed that phase of treatment last week and returned home to Tallahassee.

Ethan Pritchard has been an example of strength for Florida State

His presence at Doak Campbell Stadium created one of the most emotional moments of the season. Pritchard arrived in a mobilized wheelchair with his father and took part in the Legacy Walk before Florida State faced Virginia Tech. When he was shown on the video board during the game, the crowd erupted. Norvell said the reaction showed the impact Pritchard has made on the program.

Norvell said the freshman has been an example of strength since the night of the shooting. He said Pritchard never complained and always spoke about working and pushing forward. Norvell said that during regular FaceTime calls, he would often find Pritchard in the middle of a workout with sweat on his forehead. He said Pritchard told him that the rehab staff was pushing him and that he was built for it.

Norvell said Pritchard is an incredible young man. The tragedy was something no person should ever experience. The linebacker has a spirit that can be felt by everyone around him. Norvell called him a great teammate and a great friend. Florida State's head coach added that Pritchard is an inspiration to him and said anyone who wants to understand how to face difficulty should watch him.