Sherrone Moore knows his strengths as a head coach. The former offensive lineman is admittedly out of his element in special teams, forcing him to just wait anxiously as he sent Dominic Zvada onto Wrigley Field to attempt a game-winning field goal in Michigan's Week 12 game against Northwestern to keep the team's slim College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Zvada walked out for the game-winning 31-yard attempt after missing his first two field goal attempts, with his second miss coming from 60 yards out. Moore admitted that he did not give his kicker much advice due to his lack of special teams knowledge and experience.

“I can't coach kickers,” Moore said. “I let the kicking coaches coach him. I've never kicked before. I'm sure no one else in here — anybody in here kick before?”

A reporter jokingly responded that he had kicking experience on the Madden NFL game.

“Yeah, Madden,” Moore said. “It's different. If you can [get the kicking meter in the middle] every time, you'll make every kick. But it's a lot different on Big Noon, on national TV and the clock is at three seconds and they freeze you. Then I see [Zvada] over there talking to one of their guys, and I'm like, Oh yeah, he's about to bang this through.'”

"That's the closest I've gotten – Madden and NCAA." 🤣 – Sherrone Moore on whether he could kick a 31-yard field goal to seal a win pic.twitter.com/jndV9aH1Wj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 15, 2025

Moore's special teams coordinator is J.B. Brown, whom he gives full rein to that side of the ball. Brown has been with the team since 2021, when he helped coach Jake Moody to win the program's first Lou Groza Award, given to the best kicker in college football.

Whatever Brown told Zvada in the fourth quarter worked. Zvada drilled his final kick to give Michigan the 24-22 win to improve to 8-2.

As a 2024 All-American, the Michigan kicker entered the 2025 season as the consensus top placekicker in college football, but he has struggled with accuracy as a senior. Zvada has now hit just 11 of his 17 field goal attempts for a meager 64.7 percent clip after hitting 95.5 percent of his kicks in 2024.

Regardless of his struggles, Zvada was the Week 12 hero and was treated like it by his teammates. The Wolverines carried their kicker off Wrigley Field.