UTSA football's remarkable rise under head coach Jeff Traylor reached another memorable milestone Friday night, and this one came with a celebratory twist.

After the Roadrunners capped off the 2025 season with a dominant ServPro First Responder Bowl victory against FIU Panthers, Traylor attempted and failed to escape the traditional postgame Gatorade bath, creating a viral moment posted on X, formerly Twitter by ESPN, that perfectly captured UTSA’s growing bowl-game swagger.

UTSA forced its coach to take a Gatorade bath after winning the ServPro First Responder Bowl 😂 pic.twitter.com/BK4AxymeQL — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite an early 14-0 hole in the first quarter, UTSA quickly flipped the script in Dallas. What followed was a stunning surge of 38 unanswered points, turning a tense opening into a runaway 57-20 victory at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

By halftime, UTSA had seized full control with a 31-14 lead, showcasing both offensive balance and composure. The Roadrunners continued to pile on points in the second half, finishing the night with 481 total yards and 25 first downs. Quarterback Owen McCown led the charge with a solid performance through the air, while the running game consistently punished FIU’s defense.

Defensively, UTSA matched that energy, recording tackles for loss, sacks, interceptions, and pass breakups that kept the Panthers from ever regaining momentum. The lopsided final score reflected a complete team effort on both sides of the ball.

The win marked UTSA’s third consecutive bowl victory and extended a streak that would have seemed unimaginable just a few seasons ago. But now, under Traylor’s leadership, the program has delivered seven strong seasons with Bowl appearances and three bowl triumphs as well.

As the final seconds ticked away, Traylor sprinted down the sideline in an effort to avoid the celebratory soak, only to be caught by a wave of jubilant players in blue jerseys. The moment symbolized how far UTSA has come — confident, united, and enjoying the success they have built.

The Roadrunners appear poised to keep building on this momentum in the upcoming season. With a proven head coach, postseason credibility, and a culture that thrives on big moments, UTSA’s bowl success may be just the beginning rather than the peak.