The Minnesota Vikings looked like a disaster without J.J. McCarthy in Week 13. Minnesota got shut out 26-0 by Seattle in rookie Max Brosmer's debut as a starting quarterback. Brosmer made several rookie mistakes, including a particularly ugly interception during the second quarter.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell took full responsibility for Brosmer's ugly pick-six against the Seahawks.

“I didn’t like the play-call. It’s totally on me in that moment,” O'Connell said on Monday, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

The interception happened on a crucial fourth-and-one from deep in Seattle territory. Minnesota could have tied the game with a field goal, but decided to go for it on fourth down to hopefully gain the lead.

Brosmer rolled out right and was immediately pressured by DeMarcus Lawrence. The rookie tried to get rid of the ball, but tossed it to Ernest Jones, who took it 84 yards for a touchdown.

O'Connell took responsibility for the specific play that was called. It was also a questionable decision to put a rookie quarterback into such a high-leverage situation.

Vikings fans have to be hoping that McCarthy can return in Week 14.

How bad was the Vikings offense with Max Brosmer at quarterback?

The Vikings had one of the worst offensive performances of the entire season against the Seahawks.

In fact, Alec Lewis noted that Minnesota's offensive EPA per play was the second-worst performance by any team this season. The only team worse was the Raiders in their Week 7 loss against the Chiefs, which was also a shutout.

The advanced analytics look bad, and so do the raw accounting stats.

Brosmer himself went 19-of-30 for 126 passing yards and four interceptions. He also suffered four sacks and was hit seven times.

Those struggles trickled down to the rest of the team. Superstar receiver Justin Jefferson was held to two receptions for four yards, the worst game of his professional career. The running game was largely inefficient too, outside of a 24-yard run by Jordan Mason.

Minnesota clearly has a lot of work to do before their next game.

Next up for the Vikings is a Week 14 matchup against the Commanders.