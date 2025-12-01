The Baltimore Ravens are in dangerous waters. Although they are tied atop the AFC North with a 6-6 record, the Ravens are still looking for answers. Baltimore's defense has yet to truly hit its stride despite playing better over the last month. A more glaring issue is their offense, which looks like a shell of itself with quarterback Lamar Jackson obviously playing through an injury. With Jackson's mobility hindered, more pressure is placed on Baltimore's rushing attack to pick up the pieces.

While Derrick Henry is on pace for another 1,000-yard season, the Ravens' offense took a hit during the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when backup running back Justice Hill exited with a neck injury.

On Monday, the hits keep coming for Baltimore as head coach John Harbaugh reveals Hill's injury will sideline him for the next three to four weeks, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Hill was placed on injured reserve on November 27. Despite the decision, Harbaugh is not ruling out Hill for the remainder of the season, keeping the door open for a late-season or playoff return.

Hill is a Swiss-army knife for the Ravens. He won't serve as a lead back with Henry taking up the majority of the snaps, but Hill provides much-needed versatility to the backfield.

In 10 games this season, Hill has 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. However, he is a far bigger weapon in the receiving game with 21 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown. Hill has also totaled seven punt return attempts for 188 yards, further proving his worth to Baltimore's roster.

With Hill sidelined, the Ravens will rely on 2024 fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali and third-year running back Keaton Mitchell to provide key snaps behind Henry.