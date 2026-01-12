Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores landed a remarkable defender in the transfer portal, seeing Clemson safety Ricardo Jones make his way to the program next season.

Jones announced his commitment to the Commodores on Sunday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. He has been with the Tigers since 2023, moving on from them after two seasons.

Jones stands out with a three-star ranking with an 87 score on 247Sports. He had the 20th-best standing among rankings and 288th-best standing among the transfer class. As a high school prospect, he was in four-star territory with a 93 score. He listed 12th at his position, 20th in the state of Georgia, and 172nd in the 2023 class.

“Measurements and testing data have been hard to procure, but multiple in-person evaluations suggest that he’s over 6-foot-2 and north of 185 pounds with room to add some additional mass. Might not have any speed markers on file, but flashes plenty of range on tape and can attack the rim on hardwood, having averaged just over 16 points per game as a junior,” 247Sports Scouting Director Andrew Ivins wrote in 2023.

“Educated in how to play Cover 2 defense and is one that usually takes the right angles in coverage. Spirited in run support and is likely only going to be more effective as an open-field tackler once he’s lifting in a college weight room. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Five level. Must keep improving as a 1-on-1 defender and learn how to diagnose complex offensive schemes on the fly, but could be utilized in a variety of different ways on the backend with his skill set.”

What's next for Vanderbilt after landing Ricardo Jones

It's an excellent pickup for Clark Lea and Vanderbilt to get, adding a talented player to the secondary with Ricardo Jones making his way in 2026.

Jones enjoyed an active role this past season with Clemson. He earned All-ACC honors after recording 39 tackles, six interceptions (led ACC), three pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

Lea completed his fifth season with the Commodores, giving them their best season to date with him at the helm. They finished with a 10-3 record in 2025, having been in the CFP conversation throughout the season before missing the cut.