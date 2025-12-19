As Vanderbilt football star Diego Pavia was up for the Heisman Trophy this season, he would ultimately lose out on it to Indiana Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza. There's no denying that the Vanderbilt football quarterback's reaction was a fiery one, a moment that garnered the reaction of head coach Clark Lea.

On social media, Pavia would have NSFW messages, calling out the voters of the Heisman Trophy and, in fun, throwing shots at the Indiana football program since its quarterback won the award. When speaking to the media, Lea would bring perspective to the emotional turmoil that Pavia went through, but also speak on the standard that the Commodores set for themselves.

“I regretted the fact that he put that out there, and I appreciated his apology,” Lea said, according to Billy Derrick. “This is such an example of the way – I mean, this kid has had an unbelievable career. It’s an amazing story. He got up into the point where he was reaching a childhood dream, and he fell just short. And there’s so much goodness in that. In a moment of emotion, he posted something that – we are in charge and responsible for our perception in the world. That’s just the reality. That’s something we talk about in his program.

Clark Lea responded to Diego Pavia’s actions after the Heisman Trophy ceremony 🎥 @vucommodores pic.twitter.com/vn24JBDTxD — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) December 18, 2025

Vanderbilt football Diego Pavia should be given “grace”

Article Continues Below

The Vanderbilt football quarterback in Pavia would apologize for his rash reaction to the results, as Lea would make the case that this situation for the 23-year-old is a “growth moment” and one where people should give him “a lot of grace.” Still, the head coach would say that Pavia “went past a line.”

“But the idea that he’s been battling against doubters and feels like he’s constantly having to prove himself, that’s not new to him,” Lea said. “But what is always true to Diego is the people in his corner, those that he’s closest with, they have his heart. That’s our program. So in a moment where I think he was trying to communicate that, he used words that sent the wrong message, that don’t align with our program and don’t align with who he is. And we make mistakes.”

Pavia now looks to make an impact in the NFL after a great season with the Commodores, throwing for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns, but added 826 rushing yards with nine scores.