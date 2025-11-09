The patience meter is blinking red in Tallahassee. After a 24–10 loss to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, social media lit up with calls for Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell to go, the latest spike in frustration during a season that has tilted from shaky to bleak. Fans spent the night posting variations of “enough is enough,” with some pushing replacement chatter before the team even left Death Valley.

The performance didn’t help the discourse. Clemson jumped out 18–0 and never trailed. Cade Klubnik went 20-of-27 for 221 yards with a touchdown and added a rushing score, while kicker Nolan Hauser drilled three field goals to keep the Tigers comfortably ahead. Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos finished 23-of-43 for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception; Duce Robinson was the bright spot with nine catches for 124 yards via the ESPN Box Score. Florida State managed just 10 points and coughed up a first-half turnover that set the tone.

Mike Norvell if FSU didn’t beat Alabama pic.twitter.com/lcjd8zsarx — Sean Murphy Enthusiast (@murphyplshomer) November 9, 2025

If had to predict a Sunday Firing My pick would be Mike Norvell 😬 pic.twitter.com/ViNJG8NPjC — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) November 9, 2025

“Alright I’m done watching this sh*t team. Mike Norvell has ruined this f**king program. @SeminoleAlford has allowed this to happen by not firing him. Hope you’re happy Alford, by not firing him, you’re further ruining the program you run.” One fan passionately said.

Mike Norvell finding out #FSU can’t afford to fire him! pic.twitter.com/57wgt9sPpR — Sam (@Moorelife1) October 26, 2025

FSU should absolutely fire Mike Norvell. No matter the cost pic.twitter.com/uPVtFYxXqY — Zak☘️ (@ZakKnowsBall68) October 11, 2025

The context around Norvell is where the conversation gets expensive. His buyout remains among the priciest in college football, reported north of $50 million, per Zachary McKinnell of Sports Illustrated, a figure that complicates any midseason or immediate postseason decision. Florida State has publicly pumped the brakes on hot-seat hysteria before, citing that contractual reality.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill. National chatter already links Florida State with high-profile coordinators should the school pivot in 2026, a timeline that would soften the financial hit and allow the administration to map the next era.

FSU trying to raise $56m to fire Mike Norvell Tomorrow… 🎥: @SebastiansPub pic.twitter.com/yxL8GRIKZb — 🄳🄸🅁🅃🅈 🄱🄸🅁🄳 (@dirtyyybird) October 19, 2025

Mike Norvell after the FSU athletic department calls him in for a meeting tomorrow pic.twitter.com/laLpwaDrVk — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) November 9, 2025

Another fan stated, “Mike Norvell built this roster. Mike Norvell had to hit the portal, again, because he can’t develop kids out of high school. Mike Norvell continues to trot out the same players making the same mistakes week in and week out. Mike Norvell can kick rocks.”

Florida State is underwater in ACC play and staring at a narrow path to bowl eligibility. The message from fans is louder than the margin. They want changes, and they want them soon.