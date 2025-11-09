First Virginia football lost star quarterback Chandler Morris in scary fashion. Now they'll likely lose its top ranking in the Atlantic Coast Conference, after falling to Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons, once settling for 4-8 campaigns the last two seasons, shocked No. 12 UVA 16-9 in Charlottesville. Saturday's win became the first signature victory for Jake Dickert as Wake Forest head coach — who came over from Washington State.

Virginia, however, left its fans in shambles in taking the letdown loss. NBC Sports college football analyst Nicole Auerbach reacted by posting this side-by-side fan reaction.

history repeats itself! pic.twitter.com/jukYaV3Iih — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wake Forest, meanwhile, trolled its ACC rival with a “what's done in the dark will be brought to the light” post celebrating the win.

What’s done in the dark will be brought to the light 🌑 pic.twitter.com/rHIa9FWff1 — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 9, 2025

Now WF is heading to a bowl game in season one under Dickert. He's the first head coach since Jim Grobe in 2001 to win six games during his first season. But the UVA loss sparked lots of reactions.

Notable reactions after Wake Forest stuns Virginia

A Michigan fan got left with believing the UVA loss works well for the Wolverines.

“Louisville and Virginia losing definitely helps Michigan’s chances in the CFP,” that fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan account believes that the College Football Playoff pursuit for Virginia is now up in smoke. Virginia earned a chance to distance itself in the ACC race but now helps Miami, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, even SMU in the race to the conference title game. Although Brett McMurphy of On3/Rivals dropped more clarity on the ACC race following UVA's defeat.

Cal upsets Louisville 29-26 in OT. Now "only" 5 teams atop ACC standings w/1 league loss Georgia Tech 5-1

Pitt 5-1

SMU 5-1

Virginia 5-1

Duke 4-1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 9, 2025

Daniel Kaelin succeeded Morris after his scary head injury — completing 18-of-28 for 145 yards. Running back J'Mari Taylor chipped in 19 carries for 98 yards rushing. Trell Harris led UVA with six catches for 60 yards. But the Cavaliers never crossed the end zone against the ACC's fifth-best defensive unit.