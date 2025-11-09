Louisville football looked ready to pounce on the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. Especially with Wake Forest stunning the ACC's top team Virginia. But Cal left Cardinals fans down in the dumps Saturday.

The Golden Bears are now bowl eligible for the third consecutive year — beating Louisville in overtime 29-26. Jacob De Jesus snatched the souls of the fans inside L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville, however, joined Virginia in dropping a massive ball in ACC play on this Saturday. Fans quickly reacted to the Cardinals' stunning loss — including those trolling Louisville.

Louisville reactions after Cal pulls stunning overtime win

Daniel Hager of On3/Rivals roasted the Cardinals with a funeral-type post on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Hager's colleague at the national recruiting outlet Brett McMurphy amplified the ACC standings following the UL defeat.

Cal upsets Louisville 29-26 in OT. Now "only" 5 teams atop ACC standings w/1 league loss Georgia Tech 5-1

Pitt 5-1

SMU 5-1

Virginia 5-1

Duke 4-1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 9, 2025

Matt McGavic of Louisville on SI was more harsh, though. Particularly zeroing in on quarterback Miller Moss and head coach Jeff Brohm.

“It's kind of stunning that two of Jeff Brohm's first three years at Louisville have been defined by subpar quarterback play. Never thought that would ever be the case,” McGavic posted.

Lastly, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel believes UL will drop massively. Even despite upsetting a previous unbeaten Miami team.

“So with the eight spots or so the Cardinals must drop, along with Miami rising, the head-to-head loss for the Canes against Louisville must be completely disregarded by CFP committee since they will be more than three spots away from each other, to be consistent with how UM’s win over Notre Dame is not factored,” Furones said.

Louisville and Virginia go from the top of the ACC to suddenly creating a large scale logjam in the standings. The ACC rises as the most hard-to-predict conference during this College Football Playoff race.