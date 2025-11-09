The No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers' 27-24 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions was historic. The win marked the team's third win over Penn State in university history. It also snapped a 10-game road losing streak at Beaver Stadium and a 13-game road losing streak overall. Indiana's win was almost for naught, though, after a Nick Singleton rushing touchdown gave Penn State a 24-20 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza would have the last laugh, however, tossing a touchdown to wide receiver Omar Cooper to retake the lead with 35 seconds remaining. After the win, Mendoza offered a fiery response when asked about his efforts and the multiple big hits he took in the winning effort.

“I mean, physically I feel good,” Mendoza said via Michael Niziolek of the Herald Times. “I would say I'm a larger quarterback, but to see what the defense, special teams, and offense, especially the offensive line, what they're going through battling every play, I can't stay on the ground.

“No matter how hard the hit is. No matter how much it hurts, when seeing those guys, when seeing [wide receivers] Charlie Becker or Omar Cooper take a hit on the seam. Or seeing [offensive linemen] Pat Coogan, Kahlil Benson battling their butts off, I know that I'm going to put my life on the line for the team, and I'm going to die on that field. I will never sell myself out in that instance, and I would die on that field for my brothers.”

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza gives a passionate response about getting right back up after big hits: "I'm going to put my life on the line for my team, I would die on that field, I would never sub myself out in that situation and I would die on that field for my brothers." pic.twitter.com/NqwCyGfNdQ — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 8, 2025

Mendoza finished Saturday's with 238 total yards and two touchdowns. The junior's production has shot him up prospective draft boards, and his playstyle has invigorated the Indiana football team this season. Mendoza's efforts have helped push the Hoosiers to a 10-0 record, including a 7-0 record in the Big Ten Conference.