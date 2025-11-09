Jeremiyah Love pulled off a remarkable touchdown highlight in the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's matchup against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday evening.

Going into the matchup, Notre Dame was rolling with a 6-2 record as one of the best teams in the country. Love has played a big role in the program's success this season, shining as one of the best offensive stars in the nation.

Love provided another example in the early minutes of the second half. The Fighting Irish led 21-10 at that point, having had a solid display in the first 30 minutes of regulation. He got the ball for a run play, getting past defenders as he went for 48 yards into the end zone for the touchdown.

Jeremiyah Love with an insane touchdown run🤯 (via NBC)

How Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame played against Navy

Jeremiyah Love continued to shine on the college football stage once again. As a result, he helped No. 10 Notre Dame torch Navy in a 49-10 rout.

Navy tried to keep things close after scoring 10 points in the second quarter. However, the Fighting Irish silenced them in the second half while adding 28 more points to secure the convincing victory.

CJ Carr had a comfortable time lighting up the Midshipmen's defense in the air. He completed 13 passes out of 16 attempts for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Love highlighted the rushing attack with 13 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Aneyas Williams had five rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown, while Jadarian Price provided 10 carries for 47 yards and a score.

Four players made two or more catches. Malachi Fields stood out from the unit with four receptions for 97 yards. Jordan Faison followed with four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown, while KK Smith had two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Will Pauling made two catches for 29 yards and Ty Washington caught a four-yard touchdown pass.

The No. 10 Fighting Irish will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. ET.