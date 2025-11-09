Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is proving why scouts love him. His recent touchdown pass to Ryan Williams showed off the arm talent that has him leading the 2026 NFL draft conversation. Simpson's ability to deliver strikes from any platform makes him special.​

The play came right before halftime, with Alabama driving against the LSU Tigers. Simpson dropped back and felt pressure coming. He shuffled back a few steps to create space, then fired a strike over the middle to Ryan Williams running up the seam, via ESPN.

TY SIMPSON OFF HIS BACK FOOT TO RYAN WILLIAMS FOR THE TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MlWutg9BUr — ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 13-yard touchdown connection gave Alabama a 16-3 lead with just 22 seconds remaining in the first half.

This connection between Simpson and Williams has become a weapon for the Crimson Tide. The two players have developed chemistry that shows up in crucial moments. Simpson's willingness to make difficult throws from off-platform positions sets him apart from other quarterbacks.​

Simpson's 2025 season numbers tell the story. Through eight games, he's completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,184 yards with 20 touchdowns and only one interception. He's averaging 273 yards per game. His 162.6 passer rating leads the conference.​

Against top competition, Simpson has delivered. He threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns against Wisconsin and posted 340 yards against Vanderbilt. His consistency separates him from other quarterback prospects.​

Simpson sits as the betting favorite to go first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft at +220 odds. Scouts praise his mechanics, accuracy on intermediate routes, and football IQ. His 20-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio shows elite decision-making. NFL teams need franchise quarterbacks, and Simpson checks every box for that role.