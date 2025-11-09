Ty Simpson didn’t post video-game numbers, but he owned the night in Tuscaloosa, and Alabama football fans let him hear it. After a 20–9 grind over the LSU Tigers, social media poured praise on the sophomore for steadying the offense, ripping a late-half touchdown to Ryan Williams, and managing the moment in a rivalry game Alabama had to have.

The box score backs up the buzz. Simpson finished 21-of-35 for 277 yards and a touchdown, pacing an attack that leaned into explosives through the air when the run game stalled. Daniel Hill punched in a 4-yard score, and Conor Talty drilled field goals from 45 and 44 yards as Alabama built a 17–3 halftime cushion and never blinked.

HE15MAN. Ty Simpson’s Heisman résumé keeps getting louder: 67.8% completion

2,263 total yards

22 total TDs

5 turnovers all season Efficient. Explosive. Unshakable.

Alabama doesn’t survive this SEC run without him. That’s a Heisman quarterback.#CollegeFootball #Heisman… pic.twitter.com/HElteIff7t — Gridiron Dre 🏈 (@GridironDreCFB) November 9, 2025

Ty Simpson again showing himself as the best QB in the nation pic.twitter.com/LbCJHXqiHx — DivaD4k (@D4DDYD4K) November 9, 2025

One fan put Simpson on the Heisman Trophy list saying, “It’s Ty Simpson, Mendoza, and Sayin Then there’s everyone else. There’s not another soul in College Football that is playing like these guys right now.”

Alabama outgained LSU 344–232 and won the turnover battle 2–1. The defense kept LSU out of the end zone all night, forcing field goals and flipping short fields into points. Fans loved Simpson’s poise in that pocket of chaos, especially on the quick strike before the break that flipped the game’s tempo.

Everyone talking about Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson is the guy for the Jets, I’m telling you!!! #JetUp https://t.co/4icZEu3BwW — Nick Tomeo (@TomeoNick) November 9, 2025

The 2025-2026 Heisman Race: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin

Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza pic.twitter.com/rArL1Bijn6 — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 9, 2025

Article Continues Below

Ty Simpson when there’s less than 2 minutes until halftime pic.twitter.com/EoO8ZwiHOr — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) November 9, 2025

Local grades and instant-reaction pieces lauded the composure while noting the same thing Simpson and Kalen DeBoer admitted postgame, Alabama needs more on the ground. DeBoer put it plainly after the win, 56 rushing yards won’t cut it long-term, but also praised Simpson’s management and the defense’s backbone, via Joe Guither of Sports Illustrated.

Alabama football got yet another impressive 2-minute drive from Ty Simpson against LSU, and it was no smaller factor in UA's eighth straight win. https://t.co/FHBOmIBtcM — The Gadsden Times (@gadsdentimes) November 9, 2025

#4 Alabama BEATS LSU 20-9 🐘 Stat Leaders: Ty Simpson: 21/35, 277 YDS, 1 TD

Daniel Hill: 7 RUSH, 21 YDS, 1 TD

Germie Bernard: 3 REC, 79 YDS The Crimson Tide will play next Saturday (11/15) vs. #12 Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/7SLzMe8G2t — Recruits Bama (@RecruitsBama) November 9, 2025

Another fan joined the Simpson hype train, “To all my Mendoza Maniacs, I must retire I have just watched Ty Simpson film and I see the light.”

Alabama didn’t just beat LSU; it dictated how the game would be played. Ty Simpson gave the Crimson Tide a grown-up performance in a heavyweight spot.