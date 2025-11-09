Ty Simpson didn’t post video-game numbers, but he owned the night in Tuscaloosa, and Alabama football fans let him hear it. After a 20–9 grind over the LSU Tigers, social media poured praise on the sophomore for steadying the offense, ripping a late-half touchdown to Ryan Williams, and managing the moment in a rivalry game Alabama had to have. 

The box score backs up the buzz. Simpson finished 21-of-35 for 277 yards and a touchdown, pacing an attack that leaned into explosives through the air when the run game stalled. Daniel Hill punched in a 4-yard score, and Conor Talty drilled field goals from 45 and 44 yards as Alabama built a 17–3 halftime cushion and never blinked. 

One fan put Simpson on the Heisman Trophy list saying, “It’s Ty Simpson, Mendoza, and Sayin Then there’s everyone else. There’s not another soul in College Football that is playing like these guys right now.”

Alabama outgained LSU 344–232 and won the turnover battle 2–1. The defense kept LSU out of the end zone all night, forcing field goals and flipping short fields into points. Fans loved Simpson’s poise in that pocket of chaos, especially on the quick strike before the break that flipped the game’s tempo. 

Article Continues Below

Local grades and instant-reaction pieces lauded the composure while noting the same thing Simpson and Kalen DeBoer admitted postgame, Alabama needs more on the ground. DeBoer put it plainly after the win, 56 rushing yards won’t cut it long-term, but also praised Simpson’s management and the defense’s backbone, via Joe Guither of Sports Illustrated.

Another fan joined the Simpson hype train, “To all my Mendoza Maniacs, I must retire I have just watched Ty Simpson film and I see the light.”

Alabama didn’t just beat LSU; it dictated how the game would be played. Ty Simpson gave the Crimson Tide a grown-up performance in a heavyweight spot.