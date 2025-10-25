ESPN adding Pat McAfee to College Gameday has been incredible. His electric personality is perfect for the college scene as he seems to fire up a ton of student athletes and fans. Over the last few years, McAfee has given students an opportunity to kick a field goal for college tuition. Everybody looks forward to that each week.

In one of the segments during the show, the crew is given a short amount of time to provide an answer to a random question. In this case, McAfee was told to pick a Heisman winner. Of course, McAfee is going to say what the crowd wants to hear, and he had a little fun with it.

.@PatMcAfeeShow has the crowd fired up after picking Diego Pavia to win the Heisman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FwNerImF5w — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Assuming the sportsbook being used is ESPNBet, Pavia is 4th in odds to win the award. He has played very well this season and is a major reason why the Commodores are ranked 10th in the country. He is +700 to win, behind three quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (+300), Ty Simpson (+325), and Julian Sayin (+400).

It's going to be a long shot for Pavia to win due to how great the quarterbacks are playing ahead of him. The season still has a little while to go, but it will be tough to see either Mendoza or Simpson not win it at this rate. Mendoza is leading an undefeated Indiana squad and is playing out of this world this season. A “decent” performance from Mendoza against Oregon is a reason why the odds are closer than they seem.

Ty Simpson and Alabama have already defeated Vanderbilt this season. Simpson started the year slowly but has arguably been the top QB in the nation since the loss to Florida State in their season opener. He's only thrown one interception this season and will surpass 2k passing yards today against South Carolina.

The only way Pavia's odds will increase is if he and Vanderbilt beat No. 15 Missouri today at home, as well as take down Texas on the road next week. If both of those happen, Pavia could find himself as one of the Heisman candidates by the end of the season.

Nick Saban jumped on the bandwagon this morning.