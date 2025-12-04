Nikola Jokic is regarded as the best center in the NBA today. At 30 years old, Jokic has already earned three NBA MVPs, one NBA championship, one Finals MVP, and seven All-Star Game appearances. While the Serbian star is already writing his name in the league's history books, there are still milestones within his reach to further cement his legacy and confirm his status as one of the best NBA players ever. Check out the gallery to see what is missing from Jokic's legacy.

Fourth NBA MVP

Jokic has already won three NBA MVPs in his career. Just last season, he came close to nabbing his fourth, losing to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Winning another NBA MVP for The Joker won't be an impossible feat, given that he's currently regarded as the best center in the NBA. Winning a fourth MVP award would easily cement him among the all-time greats.

In NBA history, only five players have won at least four MVP awards. The small club only includes LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, WIlt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell. If Jokic can win at least once more, he would insert himself into the club, further convincing everyone that he's in fact possibly the greatest center of all time.

Become all-time leader in triple-doubles

Every basketball fan will agree that Jokic's versatility is a sight to behold. In fact, he's a walking triple-double threat on a nightly basis. After all, he has already registered a total of 175 triple-doubles in his blossoming career which is ranked third all-time. To make matters more interesting, the Nuggets star is only in his early 30s, giving him plenty of time to collect more.

Jokic is the only center in the top five all-time, and topping this list would easily make a solid case for the best big man in league history. With the way he's playing, at this rate, it's ultimately possible for him to overtake Russell Westbrook in the long run, who has 206 to his name. With Westbrook's career nearly in the twilight zone, Jokic might just need around three seasons to surpass the 2017 NBA MVP. He's penciled to overtake Oscar Robertson, who has 181, in the upcoming season.

EuroBasket medal and MVP

During the offseason, Jokic usually spends his time playing for the Serbian national team. And this year, Jokic made his second appearance at the EuroBasket. Although Serbia was tapped as one of the medal contenders, the team suffered a major upset in the Round of 16 at the hands of Lauri Markkanen and Finland. As a result, Jokic and Serbia came home empty-handed.

Until this day, Jokic remains medal-less at the highly touted European basketball tournament. In fact, he was penciled as one of the favorites to win EuroBasket MVP, given that he was arguably the most decorated NBA player in the competition. While Jokic has proven himself in the NBA and at the Olympic stage, the absence of a EuroBasket medal under his reign for Serbia is a huge chip on his shoulder.

FIBA World Cup medal

Speaking of international basketball, Jokic also has a lot to prove at the FIBA World Cup. Surprisingly, Jokic has been absent from Serbia's silver medal teams at the world stage in 2014 and 2023. His lone World Cup appearance was in 2019, when Serbia disappointingly finished fifth in the tournament.

As a result, until this day, a FIBA World Cup podium finish also eludes the three-time NBA MVP. More often than not, Serbia is usually guaranteed a podium finish at the world stage, given that they are indeed one of the best European heavyweights on the globe. With Jokic expected to suit up for Serbia, a World Cup medal should be in his sights.

Olympic gold medal

Although it has been rare for Jokic to suit up in the FIBA World Cup, Jokic has been a fixture for Serbia in the past Olympics. He appeared in the 2016 and 2024 Summer Games, which saw him help Serbia medal in both tournaments. As a result, Jokic currently has a bronze and a silver Olympic medal to his name.

However, the common opponent that always got in his way for a gold medal finish has always been the United States of America. Beating Team USA for the gold medal would not only allow him to finally avenge the previous eliminations, but it would also easily cement Jokic as one of the most revered figures in international basketball.

Second NBA championship and Finals MVP

Jokic cemented his greatness when he led Denver to the promised land in 2023. He picked up his first NBA title and Finals MVP. But since then, it seems like Jokic and the Nuggets have struggled to replicate the same level of success. While the Joker has remained dominant individually, the team has suffered a string of early playoff exits.

The past eliminations have left fans to wonder whether the Nuggets can maximize Jokic's peak years by bearing more than a single championship run. In order to put those criticisms to rest, leading the Nuggets to another title run would be the best answer. However, it's easier said than done, given how well-balanced the league has become.