The 2025 NFL season has been highlighted by consistent superstar performances. Some of the best players in the league are putting up jaw-dropping numbers on a weekly basis. So much so that some all-time NFL records are at risk this year. Josh Allen, for example, already broke the all-time rushing touchdown record for quarterbacks, further establishing himself as one of the best ball carriers at his position in league history in the process. So, which other records are in danger of falling by season's end?

Myles Garrett could break multiple records

Myles Garrett is clearly the best defensive player in the NFL. He is a one-man wrecking crew for the Cleveland Browns who nearly single-handedly turns his defensive unit into a surprisingly good one. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is well on his way to winning that award again, despite the Cleveland Browns' underwhelming record.

Currently, the defensive end has 19 sacks on the season, which is just 3.5 sacks shy of T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan's record. Sacks were tracked starting in 1982, and before that, Al Baker unofficially brought the quarterback down in the backfield 23 times. Whether it is the official or unofficial record, Garrett is on pace to soar past the best sack artists in league history.

Garrett already has three games this season in which he secured three-plus sacks, and the Browns still have five games left to play. Furthermore, Garrett only trails one name all-time when it comes to the tackles for a loss record. J.J. Watt had seasons with 29, 29, and 39 tackles for a loss, and Garrett has already brought ball carriers down behind the line of scrimmage 28 times. That record is well within reach as well.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is having one of the best receiving seasons ever

The Seattle Seahawks moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the offseason, which has allowed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to burst onto the scene. With 1,336 receiving yards, Smith-Njigba leads the NFL by a wide margin. He is a premier route runner with sure hands who adds even more upside to his production output due to his threat as a deep ball option.

Cooper Kupp chased Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record of 1,964 yards just a couple of seasons ago en route to earning the Triple Crown, but ultimately, he fell just short. Smith-Njigba could secure the record with Sam Darnold throwing to him, though. He could even push to become the first 2,000-yard receiver ever.

As of now, Smith-Njigba is on pace for 1,892.1 yards, which would rank third all time. A road-bump was put in the way of his pursuit of the record during his last game. Smith-Njigba had a season-low two catches for 23 yards in Week 13. However, he still had the third most receiving yards through 11 games ever, and neither Johnson nor Kupp were ahead of him on that list. Instead, Josh Gordon and Tyreek Hill were the other players with fantastic starts. Smith-Njigba will need to make up some ground from his poor Week 13 performance if he is to chase Johnson's record, but he certainly isn't out of the running yet.

The Broncos can break the team sack record

The Denver Broncos' defense is clearly one of the best in the NFL. The team's secondary, which includes reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain, locks things up down the field. That allows the pass rushers to get after the quarterback, and the Broncos have a surplus of talent capable of collecting sacks.

The Broncos have 16 different players who have sacked the quarterback this year. That number is the same amount of total sacks the San Francisco 49ers have on the year. Nik Bonitto leads the way with 10.5, but Jonathan Cooper (7.5) and Zach Allen (6.0) are elite in that regard, too.

It has all led to 51 total sacks, which is eight more than second place. At one point, the Broncos were on pace to destroy the 1984 Chicago Bears' single-season sack record. Denver has slowed down in recent weeks, as teams have prioritized getting rid of the ball quickly. Even so, the record is still within reach. The Bears team that preceded the 1985 Bears, arguably the best defensive unit in NFL history, collected 72 sacks. Chicago averaged 4.5 sacks per game over a 16-game season. The Broncos are averaging 4.25 sacks per game, and they have an extra matchup on their schedule to break the record.

Drake Maye puts the completion percentage record at risk

Drake Maye is currently second in odds to win the NFL MVP. In year two, the New England Patriots quarterback has become a star, largely in part because of his unbelievable accuracy in throwing the football. Maye is completing 71.5% of his passes, which is the seventh-best mark in NFL history.

The number to beat is 74.4%, which was set by Drew Brees in 2018. Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff rank third and fourth all-time, respectively, from their performances last season, but Maye could accomplish what those two came just short of by actually surpassing Brees' record. If he did so, the NFL may have to hand him the MVP.

What is most impressive, though, is that Brees, Tagovailoa, and Goff alike are most known for short-yardage passes that are highly efficient. While Maye thrives in that part of the field, too, his best trait may just be his arm strength, and he launches the deep ball with plenty of frequency.