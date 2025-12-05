Dak Prescott isn't one to plant bulletin board material for any team. But the Dallas Cowboys quarterback fired off a bold promise during walk-throughs. Words that'll grab the attention of Dan Campbell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions before their Thursday Night Football clash.

NFL Network reporter and longtime Cowboys insider Jane Slater caught this scene: Prescott taking the walk inside Ford Field. But she captured these words.

“Just asked Dak Prescott what he remembers from the last one here: ‘that we lit them up. Lot of passing yards. About to do it again,'” Prescott is overheard saying.

Slater then asked if she could quote Prescott on that. He succinctly, but boldly said “sure” while flashing a smile.

Dak Prescott vs. Lions has witnessed mixed results for Cowboys QB

Prescott has endured his share of big wins and losses against the Lions.

Last year's game became rather forgettable — with Prescott and Dallas taking the 47-9 trouncing inside AT&T Stadium.

Most fans, however, recall the 2023 meeting in the same venue. Detroit got robbed of a two-point conversion try by offensive tackle Taylor Decker, when a referee claimed Decker never reported himself as an eligible receiver. Dallas and Prescott escaped with the 20-19 win.

Prescott makes his return to the Motor City for the first time since 2019. Brian Schottenheimer and CeeDee Lamb weren't even in the picture as head coach and lead wide receiver, respectively. The QB1 still shredded Detroit that afternoon with 444 passing yards and three touchdowns. Michael Gallup was Prescott's top wideout by catching nine passes for 148 yards.

Dallas and Prescott are fresh off stunning the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving. Now they want to increase their postseason chances by knocking off the Lions.