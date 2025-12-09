Change in Blacksburg is coming fast, and it is not subtle. After a 3-9 season and years of drifting in the ACC, the Hokies have turned their entire identity over to James Franklin, and his first big move on defense is a reunion.

Former Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, who was fired earlier this year after a rocky start that included a loss to Old Dominion, is returning to Lane Stadium as Franklin’s defensive coordinator, according to CBS Sports. Pry previously worked under Franklin at Penn State, where he ran some of the most respected defenses in the Big Ten.

On the other hand, Franklin is tying the rebuild directly to his Penn State roots as well. As Pete Thamel reported on X, Virginia Tech is expected to hire Penn State co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Ty Howle as the Hokies’ new offensive coordinator, and he is expected to handle play-calling duties.

That pairing, Pry running the defense and Howle running the offense, gives Franklin immediate familiarity and continuity as he tries to drag Tech back into ACC relevance.

The school has already signaled it is serious about football again, pouring more than $200 million into athletics and handing Franklin the keys. In his introductory comments, he spoke about restoring “unmatched excellence” and building something that lasts, not just chasing a quick fix.

The early blueprint is clear: surround himself with people who know his standards, his systems, and his expectations, then let them translate that into a tougher, more consistent Hokies team.

The recruiting trail is already reflecting that plan. Franklin has been raiding his old Penn State board, flipping 2026 interior offensive lineman Benjamin Eziuka and four-star wide receiver FatRat Brown to Virginia Tech, while also landing defensive lineman Garrett Witherington from Kentucky.

In the end, Pry’s return, Howle’s arrival, and the early recruiting wins paint a pretty simple picture: Franklin isn’t easing into this job. He is importing a proven operation, betting on familiar lieutenants, and trying to turn Virginia Tech from a patient rebuilding project into a fast-track contender that looks and feels a lot more like the Lane Stadium of old.