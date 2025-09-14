Virginia Tech football has reached a staggering low point. The questions surrounding head coach Brent Pry have never been louder. The Hokies were humbled in a 45-26 loss to Old Dominion. It was a defeat that underscored the mounting frustrations in a season that had spiraled quickly out of control.

Colton Joseph threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for another score, and led the Monarchs to 527 total yards. Old Dominion, a 6.5-point underdog, stormed out to a 28-0 halftime lead. They turned two Virginia Tech turnovers into touchdowns. Furthermore, Old Dominion also moved the ball almost at will. The Monarchs added 250 yards on the ground, with Trequan Jones rushing for 101 and a touchdown.

Virginia Tech’s offense showed only flashes of competence. Kyron Drones passed for 266 yards and three scores. But the Hokies were outgained badly in the first half and booed by their home crowd at halftime. The defeat left Virginia Tech 0-3 for the first time since 1987, while Pry dropped to 16-24 overall.

Mounting pressure in Blacksburg

The significance of the loss stretches far beyond the scoreboard. It was the third defeat to Old Dominion in program history, and it came on the heels of a collapse against Vanderbilt in which the Hokies were outscored 34-0 in the second half. Combined, Virginia Tech has surrendered 89 points and 1,017 yards over the past two weeks, fueling doubts about Pry’s ability to turn things around.

Pry acknowledged accountability after the game but maintained belief in his leadership. “Clearly, it starts with me,” he said. “Coaches, players, everybody is accountable here. We’ve got to get back to the basics and find a way to be closer to the team we can be.”

Yet the numbers paint a bleak picture. Virginia Tech is 10-21 against Power Four opponents under Pry, 1-12 in one-score games, and has now fallen to Group of Five teams three times. For a program once defined by toughness, consistency, and national relevance, the current state has left fans questioning not only Pry’s future but also the direction of Hokies football itself.