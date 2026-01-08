While it has only been a couple of months since WWE's last show at Madison Square Garden, which was also John Cena's last appearance there, the promotion is set to return for another episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 42.

Madison Square Garden announced that WWE will bring RAW back to the venue on Mar. 30, 2026. This comes just weeks before WrestleMania 42 commences in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE has done this before. In 2025, the Garden hosted RAW on Mar. 10, which was similarly the month before WrestleMania. The poster for the 2026 RAW at the Garden features the New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer, Jey Uso, and Penta.

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Monday Night RAW returns to The Garden on Mar 30! See World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Becky Lynch, The Vision, Rhea Ripley, and more LIVE. Access venue presale tickets starting on Mon, Jan 12 at 10am with code SOCIAL. pic.twitter.com/iK6drCPAMG — MSG (@TheGarden) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

While not all of those Superstars may make the show, it will likely be a stacked card. WrestleMania season will be in full swing at that point, so expect the biggest and brightest.

WWE and Madison Square Garden share a rich history. Several WWE events have been held there, including WrestleMania 20 and the 2008 Royal Rumble.

There will be a special presale for fans to buy tickets for the episode for RAW on Monday, Jan. 12, at 10 am EST. To buy tickets, you will have to use the code “SOCIAL.” The general sale will begin the following day, Jan. 13, at 10 am EST.

WrestleMania season will begin with the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31, 2026. It will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The following month, Elimination Chamber will emanate from Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Then, WrestleMania 42 will take place from Apr. 18-19 at Allegiant Stadium. This is the second year in a row that WWE is holding the event there. WrestleMania 43 is then set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027.