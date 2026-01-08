After making a run to the American League Championship Series, the Seattle Mariners are looking to go even further in 2026. Helping their cause will be outfielder Randy Arozarena.

The Mariners and Arozarena have agreed to a one-year, $15.65 million contract, avoiding arbitration, via independent journalist Francys Romero. He is set to become a free agent following the 2026 season.

Arozarena originally came to Seattle in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has more than made a name for himself in his year and a half with the team. Over 214 games total, the outfielder has hit .236 with 32 home runs, 99 RBIs and 35 stolen bases.

His first full season with the Mariners resulted in the second All-Star appearance of Arozarena's seven-year MLB career. Over 160 games, the outfielder hit .238 with a career-high 27 home runs, 76 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

Following his near 30-30 season, Arozarena will once again be tasked with being a force in the middle of Seattle's lineup. The Mariners brought back first baseman early into free agency. They'll still have strong offensive pieces such as Julio Rodriguez and near MVP Cal Raleigh. If the Mariners are going to make another run, they'll need their offense to remain potent.

At the end of the season, Seattle will need to make a decision on Arozarena's long-term future. If he performs how he did in 2025, any team in need of an outfielder will be dialing his line. For now, the Mariners are just relieved to have Arozarena officially under contract. After the year though, they may be forced make another Naylor-esqe move.