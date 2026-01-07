Washington football fell into a quarterback mess involving Demond Williams. Now the Huskies and head coach Jedd Fisch are hosting Beau Pribula amid the controversy.

The Missouri QB is a confirmed visitor at UW per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports Wednesday afternoon.

“Was Mizzou’s starting QB this season. Comes in the wake of Huskies star QB Demond Williams announcing last night that he plans to enter the transfer portal,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Williams not long ago led the Huskies to the rout of Boise State in the last LA Bowl game ever. He ultimately re-signed with the Huskies on Jan. 2.

Timeline of Washington QB transfer controversy involving Demond Williams

Williams delivered a change of heart Tuesday, putting his name in the College Football Transfer Portal.

Yet he carried a “do not contact” tag according to ESPN CFB insider Pete Thamel. The insider added Williams' Huskies deal “was near the top of the market” for the 2026 offseason.

Washington could turn to legal action according to Thamel, though. One high-profile coach and heavyweight program reportedly entered the picture for Williams as of Tuesday evening.

LSU and incoming head coach Lane Kiffin surfaced as a team to watch. Kiffin earned a reputation for winning with portal QBs — a la Jaxson Dart and Trinidad Chambliss in Oxford. The latter has Ole Miss one game away from the national title game in the College Football Playoff.

Now the Huskies believe a mystery school contacted Williams according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. This unknown school burst into Williams' picture after he signed his UW contract, Dellenger adds.

Pribula, meanwhile, seeks his third collegiate stop. He started out with Washington's Big Ten rival Penn State before landing at Mizzou. Pribula heads into the '26 season with just one more year of eligibility.