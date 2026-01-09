Demond Williams announced earlier in the week that he was planning on entering the transfer portal with the 2025-26 campaign over. However, the Washington Huskies football program fought back at that decision, claiming they were going to take legal action to enforce a $4.5 million contract Williams had previously signed before entering the portal.

However, in a recent turn of events, the second-year quarterback is now returning to the Huskies. Williams' attorney, Darren Heitner, shared his official statement on social media. So, roughly 48 hours of transfer portal drama later, Demond Williams is going to remain in Washington for the 2026-27 season.

Head coach Jedd Fisch and University of Washington Director of Athletics Pat Chun both issued official statements of their regarding the situation. Fisch opened up his talk with the sophomore quarterback in the past couple of days and claimed he appreciated Williams' statements. Chun focused more on today's college athletics environment.

Statements from Head Coach Jedd Fisch and UW Director of Athletics Pat Chun.

Demond Williams faced legal action from Washington after he announced he was going to enter the transfer portal just days after signing a $4.5 million NIL deal with the Huskies. During the “College GameDay” broadcast before the Miami Hurricanes-Ole Miss Rebels College Football Playoff game, Pete Thamel of ESPN revealed details of what led to Williams' decision.

“Today's been a busy day for Demond Williams,” said Thamel. “His agent fired him, he picked up a lawyer, a prominent attorney, Darren Heitner, who works a lot of these eligibility cases. I've been told that Demond Williams spent most of today discussing his options. If he was to leave and transfer, he was gonna face legal action from Washington. Sources there have made it clear to me, they were gonna enforce the $4.5 million contract he had just signed four days before announcing he was going to go into the portal.”

Here's our @CollegeGameDay hit that includes UW QB Demond Williams leaning to returning to Washington. Decision is imminent.

Williams has played 26 games for Washington since joining the Huskies' program as a freshman in 2024. His first year of college football, he split opportunities with Will Rogers before taking over as the official starter in the 2025-26 season.

With two years under his belt, Demond Williams has recorded 4,009 passing yards, 893 rushing yards, and 33 total touchdowns (33 passing, eight rushing). He also owns a career 71.5% completion percentage.