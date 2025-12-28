West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Cam Vaughn is preparing for the next chapter of his college career, as he plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the window opens.

Vaughn’s decision comes after a challenging season for the Mountaineers, who struggled to find consistency during Rich Rodriguez’s first year back in Morgantown. West Virginia finished 4-8, including a five-game losing streak after a promising 2-1 start, which ultimately limited the team’s momentum and postseason hopes.

“West Virginia receiver Cam Vaughn is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. Vaughn had 541 yards receiving at WVU last year and 803 yards at Jacksonville State. He has 83 career catches and 9 career touchdown catches,” ESPN insider Pete Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The decision also raises eyebrows amongst the Mountaineers fans, as Vaughn made it clear that he will not be leaving the program during an Instagram live, “Mountaineers for life,” he said on his live, via The Voice of Morgantown.

Despite the team’s struggles, Vaughn emerged as West Virginia’s most productive receiver in 2025. He led the Mountaineers with 35 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns, consistently serving as a vertical threat in the offense.

His strongest performance came early in the season against Robert Morris Colonials, when he posted seven catches for 127 yards, the only game in which he had a 100-yard outing of the season. Vaughn also made a huge impact in the 17-23 loss to TCU Horned Frogs, hauling in six passes for 85 yards.

Before arriving at West Virginia, Vaughn built his reputation at Jacksonville State Gamecocks under Rodriguez, where he quickly became one of Conference USA’s most dangerous young receivers.

During his breakout freshman season, he appeared in all 14 games and started the final eight, leading the Gamecocks with 48 receptions for 803 yards and five touchdowns.

After reuniting with Rodriguez at West Virginia, Vaughn continued to produce, but the program’s uneven season and offensive limitations likely played a role in his decision to explore new opportunities.

With 83 career receptions, 1,344 total receiving yards, and nine touchdowns across two programs, Vaughn enters the portal as a proven option with two years of eligibility remaining.

Vaughn is expected to draw interest from programs seeking an experienced receiver who can stretch the field immediately. His track record suggests that, in the right system, he has the potential to take another step forward and reestablish himself as a featured offensive weapon.