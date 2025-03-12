When Rich Rodriguez returned to West Virginia football, many knew what to expect. However, in a report by TMZ, there was something the head coach did that shocked many.

One of the first rules he implemented was banning the social media app TikTok. He doesn't believe that the platform allows his players to be tough on the field.

Rodriguez has always been a hard-nosed football coach since he first started. It's safe to say that his tradition hasn't changed in the slightest.

“It's like, look,” he said, “we try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you're in there in your tights dancing on TikTok ain't quite the image of our program that I want.”

To further illustrate his point, the West Virginia football head coach insists that it's more of a distraction, as opposed to anything else.

“I'm allowed to do that,” he said. “I can have rules. Twenty years from now, if they want to be sitting in their pajamas in the basement eating Cheetos and watching TikTok or whatever the hell, they can go at it, smoking cannabis, whatever. Knock yourself out.”

He added, “I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let's win the football game and not worry about winning the TikTok?”

Rich Rodriguez hopes to see no TikTok within West Virginia football

Establishing standards is one thing, especially for a program like West Virginia football. They've been underperforming, especially in the past two seasons under Neal Brown.

Now, they brought back someone who is all familiar with the program. Not to mention, Rodriguez led the Mountaineers to three consecutive 10+ win seasons during his tenure. However, much has changed in the last 20+ years.

Some of the best players in the country participated in TikTok trends. For example, Heisman winner Travis Hunter, and runner-up Ashton Jeanty participated in numerous trends.

It didn't make them look smaller or without as much swagger. On the contrary, it showed more of their human side and personality. While Rodriguez doesn't want to see it, moderation is key.

Still, there is some irony to what the head coach is saying. For example, Rodriguez teased regular appearances on the Pat McAfee Show.

For any coach, there should be a double standard between his players and his coaching staff. Although it was a tease, if he follows through with it, this will be a blatant case of hypocrisy.

At the end of the day, keeping football as the main focus is part of the job. However, the athletes are still students. Allowing them to have a nice balance is key.