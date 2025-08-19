The AP Top 25 was released on Monday, and you know what that means: The college football season is right around the corner. Fans start to get the itch as soon as summer begins, but it really starts to feel real when the AP Poll comes out. There weren't a ton of surprises in the preseason poll, but there is still a lot to discuss before Week 1 rolls around. That first week, by the way, features three top 10 matchups. Here are the full preseason rankings:

1. Texas (25)

2. Penn State (23)

3. Ohio State (11)

4. Clemson (4)

5. Georgia (1)

6. Notre Dame

7. Oregon (1)

8. Alabama

9. LSU

10. Miami FL

11. Arizona State

12. Illinois

13. South Carolina

14. Michigan

15. Florida

16. SMU

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma

19. Texas A&M

20. Indiana

21. Ole Miss

22. Iowa State

23. Texas Tech

24. Tennessee

25. Boise State

The Texas football team takes the top spot in the preseason AP Top 25, and that doesn't come as a big surprise. The Longhorns are loaded, and the Arch Manning era is about to begin. Two elite Big Ten programs fall behind Texas as Penn State and Ohio State round out the top three. Something to note: The last two national champions have been from the Big Ten, and they started the year ranked #2 in the AP Poll. Last year it was Ohio State, and the year before was Michigan. This year, it's the Nittany Lions.

One thing to keep in mind about the preseason AP Poll release is that these rankings mean literally nothing. The College Football Playoff rankings are the only ones that matter, and those don't come out until the season is halfway over. The AP Top 25 is fun and it's a good sign that college football is near, but it doesn't impact anything.

Another thing to remember is that these rankings will look completely different when the season comes to an end. Some of these teams will finished unranked, and some new teams will make their way in. One team that will finish better than where it's at now is the Michigan football team.

Michigan will finish in the top 10 of final AP Poll



The Michigan football team being ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll to start the year is a good sign. Remember, the Wolverines finished unranked last season. They ended the year with wins against #2 Ohio State and #11 Alabama, but even that didn't vault the team into the polls. It was because Michigan wasn't very good last year before those two wins. The Wolverines limped into their season-ending clash against Ohio State with a 6-5 record, and they were 20-point underdogs. The first 11 weeks of the season were ugly. However, they were ugly because of one position in particular.

Michigan wasn't great offensively in a lot of areas, but the team struggled so much last year because it did't have a quarterback. The situation at the most important position on the field was atrocious, and it cost the Wolverines the season. Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle were all tested, but none of them came close to meeting the standard. Michigan struggled to complete forward passes, and it was impossible to win big that way. The fact that the Wolverines won eight games and beat the Buckeyes and Tide is a miracle.

Defensively, the Wolverines were stellar. Michigan finished with a top-10 defense in college football, and the unit is expected to be one of the best in the country this year as well. That defense was College Football Playoff quality, and it likely will be this year too. So, the Michigan football team just needs a quarterback to improve.

Bryce Underwood will get Michigan to the CFP

Bryce Underwood will determine whether or not the Michigan football team makes it to the College Football Playoff this season, and it's hard to imagine that he isn't a significant upgrade from last year's situation. Underwood was the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, and while he has no college experience, the talent is clearly there for him to be a solution for the Wolverines after last year's offensive woes.

Underwood has everything that you're looking for in a QB. He is big and athletic, and his arm talent is something that doesn't come around very often. It's going to take him a minute to get fully adjusted to college football, but Michigan doesn't need him to be a Heisman-caliber QB this season. The Wolverines just need a competent QB with how good their defense is. If Underwood can do that, Michigan has a good chance to make a run to the CFP.

If the Michigan football team makes it to the College Football Playoff, than that means that the team will finish above No. 14 in the final AP Poll. The Wolverines aren't going to win another national championship this year, but they are good enough to be back in the conversation. After a disappointing 2024 campaign, expect Michigan to be back in the mix this year. This team could make a run to the CFP semifinals.