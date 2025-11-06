Wisconsin Badgers fans are in shambles after athletics director Chris McIntosh made his decision regarding the job security of head coach Luke Fickell.

The Badgers have had a disappointing showing in the 2025 season, going 2-6 throughout eight contests. With another year of not being eligible for a bowl game in reach, fans anticipated Fickell's dismissal to move on to a new era.

However, McIntosh told ESPN in an interview with college football insider Pete Thamel that Fickell will remain with the program. This decision comes as Fickell will be around for the 2026 campaign.

“Chancellor (Jennifer) Mnookin and I are aligned on significantly elevating investment in our program to compete at highest level,” McIntosh told ESPN. “We are willing to make an investment in infrastructure and staff. As important, is our ability to retain and recruit players in a revenue share and NIL era.”

“This season has caused us all to have to look from within,” McIntosh said. “Luke has had to do that. I've had to do that. He has a willingness to be better. So do I, and so does Wisconsin from an institutional perspective.”

“He has the vision and fire to do it,” McIntosh said. “The same things that made Luke Fickell a unanimously great hire in 2022 remain. He's a winner, program builder and developer of talent and he understands the Big Ten.”

It didn't take long for fans to react to the news, expressing disappointment towards the decision to not move on from Fickell. Here are some of their reactions.

“Wisconsin telling their fans “oh this years coaching cycle is a little too crowded for us, maybe next year,”” one fan said.

“Oh honey, extending that coach's leash after all those losses? Wisconsin's got more faith than my late husband had in the Packers during a slump. Fingers crossed it turns around before we all need walkers!” another remarked.

“This basically tells me he has until early October 2026 to turn things around in Madison,” one commented.

“Student section Saturday needs to change the chant to Fire McIntosh,” one replied.

“He is a great coach with the worst roster in the big 10. If they actually invest he will win,” a fan said.