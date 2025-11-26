The Caleb Wilson Foundation has launched a new anti-hazing campaign in honor of the beloved Southern University student whose life was tragically cut short due to hazing. Wilson’s death brought national attention to the issue of hazing on college campuses. The initiative focuses on education, awareness, and prevention, aiming to protect students and ensure that no other family endures the loss the Wilsons have faced.

Wilson died in February following an unsanctioned fraternity ritual that took place in a warehouse off campus while pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. According to reports, pledges were lined up during the ritual and forced to take repeated punches to the chest. Reports also state that the punches represented the fraternity’s four cardinal principles—manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift. After being punched in the chest repeatedly, Wilson fell to the ground and began having a seizure. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Members of the fraternity originally came up with the story that Wilson collapsed in a park following a game of basketball.

Caleb McCray, Kyle Thurman, and Isaiah Smith were charged with felony hazing in connection to Wilson’s death. According to reports, McCray is the one that issued the punch that killed Wilson, so he has been charged with manslaughter in addition to felony hazing.

The Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi has been expelled indefinitely from Southern University’s campus in response to the incident. Wilson’s family issued a lawsuit against the fraternity and university for wrongful death and survival damages. Fox 8 Live reported back in September that Wilson’s parents named Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Beta Sigma and Lambda Alpha chapters of the fraternity, and the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and A&M College, along with twelve members, as the defendants in the case.

The Wilson’s lawsuit is claiming negligence, gross negligence, and intentional conduct. The lawsuit also claimed that “the fraternity organizations failed to supervise their members and prevent illegal hazing, and that the university failed in its duty to protect students from foreseeable harm.” Wilson’s family is looking for compensation for his death, any pain or suffering he may have suffered before his death, and funeral expenses.

Wilson was a junior mechanical engineering major from Kenner, Louisiana, and a member of the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band. Billboards honoring Wilson will be displayed between Kenner and New Orleans during Bayou Classic week.