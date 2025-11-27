Cleveland Browns rookie signal-caller Shedeur Sanders is preparing for one of the biggest starts of his young career, but the buzz heading into the matchup isn’t just coming from inside the AFC North, but also from the Bay Area.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh delivered his verdict on Sanders while breaking down his film, offering more than a casual compliment. His comments set the tone for how seriously the 49ers are approaching the new Browns starter.

“He's a good young quarterback,” said Saleh on Sanders via 95.7 The Game. “He's mobile, has a big arm, and tremendous confidence. He made a couple of really good throws game against Vegas, extending plays, getting out of the pocket, delivering the ball where it needed to be delivered.”

By mentioning the “big arm” and “tremendous confidence,” Saleh hinted that Sanders is the kind of passer who draws defensive attention even before he fully develops. Saleh later added emphasis on Sanders’ mental posture, reinforcing that he is a quarterback who didn’t flinch despite limited experience.

“He showed good command of the huddle and line of scrimmage. You anticipate a guy like him with his skillset and confidence to get better every week,” Saleh added.

Sanders’ road to this moment has been anything but scripted. Cleveland gladly capitalized, landing the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders after the rest of the league passed multiple times.

Article Continues Below

Sanders’ NFL baptism was rough, as he was called off the bench against the Baltimore Ravens to replace concussed Dillon Gabriel, marking a tough outing for the former Colorado star.

But the rookie flipped the narrative in his first full start, playing with balance and burst against a Raiders defense. Sanders closed his first full start on 11 of 20 throws for 209 yards, adding one touchdown and one interception.

Now comes Week 13, where Cleveland (3-8) meets San Francisco (8-4) at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025. Sanders’ first home start brings tangible momentum, but the stage also presents pressure as the 49ers' defense isn’t interested in being his coming-out backdrop.

While Saleh’s remarks confirmed the evaluation that Sanders is talented, self-assured, and ascending. The Cleveland have their next task in protecting that trajectory, giving him structure without dulling the improvisational sparks that made his start matter.