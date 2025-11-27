Oregon State football continues searching for a new head coach after Tim Polasek scratched his name off. But Brent Vigen isn't leaving Montana State either.

Vigen, long linked to the Beavers' opening amid some CFB rumors, released a statement revealing his desire to stay in Bozeman.

“I'm honored for the opportunity to keep leading this team and to continue this journey as head football coach,” Vigen said in a release posted via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The Bobcats leader joined the North Dakota State head coach Polasek as Oregon State possibilities out of the Football Championship Subdivision realm. Both coaches will lead their teams in the FCS postseason.

Who Oregon State can turn to now post Brent Vigen

One recent coach firing impacts Oregon State.

Former conference rival Cal fired Justin Wilcox Sunday after a nine-season run. But his availability alters the Beavers' coaching search — with multiple reports revealing both are interested. Longtime Beavers insider John Canzano is one who mentioned Wilcox and Oregon State's reported interest.

Wilcox is familiar with both the Pac-12 and the state of Oregon. Although he played defensive back for the Beavers' rival Oregon. Still, Wilcox's knowledge of the conference landscape and the Pacific Northwest comes into play.

The 49-year-old head coach can field multiple jobs including on the defensive coordinator side. But the opening in Corvallis presents one of the few head coaching jobs still left out west.

Wilcox led Cal to five total bowl campaigns — the last two as an Atlantic Coast Conference member. He delivered an 8-5 season in Berkeley during 2019, his best season at Cal and during its Pac-12 run. Wilcox looks like he's trending up for the Beavs.