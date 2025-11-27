LSU football already awaits the fate of Lane Kiffin ahead of Oklahoma week. But the Tigers immediately decided who leads the offense on Saturday. And it won't be Garrett Nussmeier with Michael Van Buren stepping in.

Van Buren will earn starting quarterback duties with John Mateer on the opposite side. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports revealed LSU's decision on Wednesday, which now becomes Van Buren's third consecutive start.

Nussmeier didn't take snaps in the Western Kentucky game with an abdominal ailment. But he also missed the rivalry contest against Arkansas — another Southeastern Conference team undergoing a coaching change.

Nussmeier isn't the only notable LSU injury, though, ahead of the final SEC game of the 2025 season for the Tigers.

Garrett Nussmeier among multiple LSU injuries ahead of Oklahoma game

Zenitz added who else landed on the CFB injury report ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Article Continues Below

“LSU is expected to be without center Braelin Moore and offensive tackle Ory Williams due to injuries vs. Oklahoma, sources tell CBS Sports,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

He adds two more injuries: Aaron Anderson (wide receiver) and Tyree Adams (left tackle).

Injuries aren't the only distraction in Baton Rouge.

Brian Kelly blasted LSU after his abrupt dismissal as head coach — with the 64-year-old now claiming he's having difficulty pursuing other CFB head coaching jobs. Attorneys for Kelly cited these new concerns via Dan Wetzel of ESPN.

Kelly and LSU severed ties following the Texas A&M rout in Louisiana that handed the Tigers their third loss.