Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell must reignite the roster in Madison. Fickell is immediately making staff changes on the Badgers. But now he and Wisconsin are positioned to siphon a Big Ten talent out of USC.

On3/Rivals revealed Sunday morning that Wisconsin is the favorite to land former Trojans running back Bryan Jackson via the College Football Transfer Portal.

“The early school to watch in this one is Wisconsin, sources have told On3,” college football insider Pete Nakos revealed.

Jackson rises as a significant need for Fickell. His Wisconsin offenses have looked disorganized plus has lost its physical, downhill identity that made the Badgers feared and revered nationally.

Ex-USC RB's potential fit at Wisconsin

Jackson has the build of past Badgers running backs — standing at 6-feet, 235-pounds.

He managed to earn snaps in two seasons over near Downtown Los Angeles. Jackson averaged 5.2 yards per carry in limited duty for Lincoln Riley during 2024. He also handled 36 carries once again this past season — but settled for 3.9 yards a carry.

Jackson started to lose ground in the Trojans' backfield. King Miller rose as the leading rusher with 873 yards and seven touchdowns. Waymond Jordan piled 576 yards and five scores as a junior college transfer. Iowa State and New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders was another who earned more handoffs at 47 carries with 264 yards.

Wisconsin, again, needs a renewed backfield identity. Darrion Dupree settled for 363 yards to lead the team, plus scored just two touchdowns. Not a single Badgers RB surpassed two touchdowns.

Jackson could earn the chance to lead right out the gate. Regardless, Fickell needs a new spark here and the McKinney, Tex., native is surfacing as one possibility.