Luke Fickell is aware of the Wisconsin Badgers fans' frustrations after the team lost 27-10 to the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin entered the game with a decent 2-1 record, beating Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee by solid margins before losing 38-14 to the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide. They began conference play this week hopeful for a win against Maryland, but it wasn't to be as they lost in convincing fashion.

This prompted frustration from the fans, booing Fickell as many loudly chanted for his firing. Fickell reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter John Steppe. He acknowledged the chants, understanding their pain as he wants to help the program win big games.

“I feel what their pain is,” Fickell said. “There's nothing we can do but keep grinding. I don't get upset, I don't lose my mind about what they feel. They're passionate. That's why you sign up for this place.”

Luke Fickell's message to frustrated #Badgers fans amid "Fire Fickell" chants:

How Luke Fickell, Wisconsin performed against Maryland

Luke Fickell has been with the program since 2022, taking part in his third full season. However, he only has a 15-15 overall record that includes an 8-11 display in Big Ten matchups, elevating the discontent from Wisconsin's base. It will be up to him to right the ship as soon as possible.

As for their loss against Maryland, their scoreless display in the first half doomed them from the start. They trailed 20-0 at halftime, only scoring with a field goal in the third quarter and a consolation touchdown in the final minute of regulation.

Four quarterbacks played for the Badgers as Danny O'Neil was unable to make his impact in the game. He completed 14 passes out of 22 attempts for 120 yards and an interception. Hunter Simmons was the player who obtained the passing touchdown, getting seven completions for 70 yards.

Darrion Dupree led the run game with 14 carries for 52 yards. As for the receivers, three players had three or more receptions. Trech Kekahuna led the way with five catches for 77 yards, Vinny Anthony II came next with three receptions for 46 yards, while Lance Mason provided five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.

The Badgers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they face the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 4.