The Penn State Nittany Lions have become a college hockey powerhouse seemingly overnight. Before 2012, it was not a Division 1 sport at the university. In 2025, they made their first Frozen Four and have had a great offseason. Penn State hockey picked up Gavin McKenna, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, and now, will play at Beaver Stadium.

“Our team and so many Penn Staters are extremely excited about this game in Beaver Stadium,” head coach Guy Gadowsky said, per the university's website. “It has been consistently asked of me since I arrived at Penn State, and I want to send thanks to Coach Franklin for sharing his home with us, as well as Dr. Pat Kraft, Vinnie James, and the entire Penn State Athletics Department for making it happen.”

The Nittany Lions will face Michigan State at the football stadium on January 31, 2026. It is a rematch on the ice of the duel that played out in the recruiting streets this summer. McKenna reportedly decided between Michigan State and Penn State, ultimately landing with the latter.

The Spartans do have two intriguing prospects joining the team this season, with Cayden Lindstrom and Porter Martone coming to East Lansing. After falling short of the National Championship last year, Michigan State will look for another great run next season.

College hockey outdoors is not new, but this is the first time Penn State is having it on campus. NCAA games have been played at Fenway Park, Lambeau Field, and Notre Dame Stadium, just to name a few. This is the first time Penn State is playing in an outdoor game at all, even as the road team. Michigan State hosted Michigan in 2001, played in Ann Arbor in 2010. They also played two games at Comerica Park in 2013 and played at Soldier Field in 2015.