The Virginia Tech football team recently fired their head coach, Brent Pry. Virginia Tech made a verbal commitment after the firing to increase their athletics budget, in the hopes of attracting top players. That verbal commitment was confirmed on Tuesday.

A school board approved a $229 million infusion of funds to help Virginia Tech athletics over the next four years, per ESPN. The measure passed with just one dissenting vote.

“Hard to overstate what a big deal this is for Virginia Tech’s football program moving forward. A significant financial commitment to be competitive with the top of the ACC,” Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Virginia Tech recently upset North Carolina State, to improve their record on the season to 2-3. Pry was fired after a disappointing 0-3 start, including a blowout loss to Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech hopes to rise to the top of the ACC

The Hokies have struggled in football in recent years. Virginia Tech hopes the funding will help with NIL resources, to make the squad more of a power in ACC football.

During their days in the old Big East football conference, Virginia Tech was a power. The football program was led then by the legendary coach Frank Beamer, who won lots and lots of games at the school. Virginia Tech football also had some of the game's best players under Beamer, with quarterbacks like Michael Vick and Tyrod Taylor.

The football team isn't the only program that will benefit from the funds. Virginia Tech basketball will also share some of that money. The Hokies basketball program has had success in recent years, with coaches Buzz Williams and then Mike Young leading the team to March Madness. Young won an ACC tournament championship at the school in 2022.

Virginia Tech football is currently led by interim coach Philip Montgomery. Montgomery is 2-0 as interim coach, and considered a possible full-time replacement to Pry.

The Hokies next play Wake Forest on Saturday.